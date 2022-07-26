THS Alumni Weekend Car and Cycle Show set for September 3rd

July 26, 2022
2021 THS Alumni Car Show
Vehicles will be on display at Trenton High School in September as part of the THS Alumni Weekend Car and Cycle Show. The event will be held on September 3, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm.

The preregistration fee is $10 and is due by August 3rd. Registration on the day of the event will be $15. The event will include prizes, music, and food. Sponsorship packages are available.

More information on the September 3rd event can be found on the THS Alumni Weekend Car Show Facebook page. More information can also be obtained by calling 660-654-2509.

