North Central Missouri College launches New Degrees and Certificates for fall 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College will have new degrees, new degree emphasis areas, and three new certificates rolling in the fall of 2022.

New Degrees:

AAS in Radiologic Technology AAS in Surgical Technology

New Degrees Emphasis Areas:

AAS Business with an emphasis in Food and Beverage Management AAS Computer Science with an emphasis on Networking AAS Computer Science with an emphasis on Cyber Security AAS Computer Science with an emphasis in Programming

New Certificates

Entrepreneurship Robotics Skills Robotics and Maintenance

The Radiologic Technology AAS will prepare students to perform diagnostic imaging examinations such as x-rays on patients. The Surgical Technology AAS will prepare students to assist in surgical operations by preparing rooms, arranging the equipment, and helping doctors during surgeries. Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology classes are already underway, but applications will open soon for 2023 classes. Also, watch for applications opening soon for the new Sonography program starting in the fall of 2023.

The AAS, with an emphasis on Food and Beverage management, will prepare students for the management of restaurants and other food services and teach basic culinary skills. The AAS Computer Science emphasis areas will prepare students for a career in network technology, digital security, or programming.

The Entrepreneurship certificate provides the basic skills and knowledge to take an idea and develop it into a business. The Robotics Skills certificate prepares students for a career in advanced manufacturing, programming, and operating robots. Robotics and Maintenance certificate will prepare students to maintain and repair electrical and mechanical systems in an industrial setting.

With new degrees and certificates, Behavioral Health and Industrial Technology have major degree revisions, and the Industrial Maintenance Skills certificate has been revised.

“NCMC is committed to offering students affordable access to preparation for great careers,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “In two years or less, you can get up to speed with a great job right here in northern Missouri. If you are looking for a quick route to success, our certificates focus on exactly the skills you need to get your next career started.”

To learn more about enrolling into NCMC, or new degrees or certificates, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact the Admissions office at 660-359-3948.