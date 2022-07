Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced a water outage and boil advisory on July 26th due to an emergency water main repair.

Water is expected to be off until July 26th at 11 am for West Eighth Street from Main Street to Jackson Street, Jackson from Seventh to Eighth, and West Seventh from Main to West 10th Street.

A boil advisory will be in effect for that area until Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2 p.m.