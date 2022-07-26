Home of Sliced Bread Corporation in Chillicothe awarded over $74K in tax credits

Local News July 26, 2022 KTTN News
Sliced Bread Day Chillicothe Missouri
Program tax credits have been approved for the Home of Sliced Bread Corporation in Chillicothe.

The corporation was awarded $74,060 in credits for the donation toward programs within the Visitor Welcome Center, exhibit space, meeting, and conference space for community usage.

It’s anticipated the Home of Sliced Bread will host educational experiences through traveling exhibits, and educational development classes, and offer access to opportunities by utilizing its facilities. Programs are to be designed to enhance the local Chillicothe economy through tourism-related events like Sliced Bread Day and quilt shows; business meetings and retreats, workshops for adults and youth,

information on financial literacy and arts, job fairs, and field trips for school students.

For the fiscal year 2023, the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded more than eight million dollars in 50 percent and 70 percent tax credits to community development efforts involving 39 organizations across the state.

