Trenton Building and Nuisance Board addresses eight properties at Monday meeting

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board took action on eight properties of concern including releasing one from consideration. Building Inspector Wes Barone said Carlos Hendricks has done the work requested by the city at 513 East 9th Court.

Advancing to a public hearing next month is 1416 Chestnut Street.

Moving to the Findings of Fact category is 1017 East 13th Court.

The board voted to place a Certificate of Existence of a Dangerous Building for 835 West 13th Street. Barone said he was told the owners at 1017 East 13th Court and 835 West 13th Street might like to have their houses torn down in the future.

Barone noted dangerous building certificates have been recorded on the deeds for 1013 Tindall Avenue and a four-plex apartment unit at 1010 Avalon, the location of the Walden Apartments.

Four addresses were granted 30 days extensions to allow for work to progress. Those are 1423 Chestnut Street, 704 East 17th Street, 604 Linn Street, and the storage units at 1861 East 16th Street. Barone said he was told that the owner, S and K Enterprises, was waiting on the delivery of doors for the storage facility.

Six members of the board attended the meeting at city hall on Monday night.