Obituary & Services: Donald Breeden

Donald Breeden, age 70, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence.

Donald was born the son of Joseph Guy and Ina (Sparks) Breeden on March 13, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri. He worked on a hog farm until moving to California where he was a heavy equipment operator for Lamp Construction. On February 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Lisa Wallen in Ventura, California. She survives of the home. What he loved most was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa, and one son, Joseph Breeden, of the home; one brother, James “Jimbo” Breeden, and wife, Tammy, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Jody Breeden of Marshall, Missouri; step-mother, Betty Breeden; one step-brother, Brian Bennett, and wife, Sandy, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one step-sister, Mary Taylor, and husband, Rob, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Vogue.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m, one hour prior to service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald Breeden Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.