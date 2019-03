The Trenton Park Board meets Wednesday evening, March 6th and has three items on the agenda in addition to reports from the park superintendent and committees.

The 5:15 meeting this Wednesday will be held at Trenton City Hall with an agenda includes members of the Trenton Rotary Club discussing playground equipment, Doug Doughty discussing a Chillicothe Mudcats baseball game in Trenton as well as board discussion of the parks department 2019-20 budget.