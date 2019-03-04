Rissler Elementary School students raise over $5,000 for the “Kids Heart Challenge”

SM Rissler Elementary School in Trenton last month raised $5,520 for the American Heart Association. The effort was called “Kids Heart Challenge” which used to be “Jump Rope for Heart.”

According to organizers at Rissler school, the first-grade sections raised the most money at $1,511.00. Abby Gott’s class raised the most at $823.00 and top fundraiser, individually, was Makayla Mejia at $315.00.

Physical Education Instructor David Sager reported that over the past 12-years, Rissler Elementary School students collectively have raised $93,170.81 to benefit the American Heart Association.