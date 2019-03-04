Trenton R-9 School District to dismiss classes early on Thursday with no classes announced for Friday

With the Trenton Lady Bulldogs playing in the state basketball tournament, the Trenton R-9 School District has announced an early dismissal of classes for Thursday and no classes on Friday.

In order to accommodate students, faculty, and fans of the girls’ basketball team, Trenton schools will dismiss Thursday at the usual times of 12:50 at Rissler Elementary School and 1:07 for the Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School. Classes are canceled for Friday.

The Trenton girls basketball team plays in the class three semifinals Thursday night in Springfield with game time set for 8:30. That game, as well as the Friday game, can be heard on KGOZ 101.7 FM with Tom Johnson, Sports Director calling the play-by-play action.

The Trenton R-9 School District reports it will have pre-sale tickets available at the district office Tuesday from 12 to 4 o’clock, Wednesday from 8 to 4 o’clock and Thursday from 8 until 12 noon.