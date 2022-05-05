Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following students have been selected as May 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Loyalty.”

5th grade

Aynsley Foster, daughter of Mindy & Brian Foster

Bryar Foster, son of Heather & Rickey Foster

6th grade

Madelynn Barr (Bar), daughter of Amber Gann and James Barr

Quinten Cannon, son Jessica Canon, and Matthew Cannon

7th grade

Addison Voorhies (Vor-he’s), daughter of Emily & Michael Voorhies

Logan Sahagun (Sa-ha-gun), son Jordan Sahagun

8th grade

Nevaeh Bowers, daughter of Stacy & Michael Bowers

Isaac Dixon, son of Amy & Jeff Dixon