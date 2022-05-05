Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

Local News May 5, 2022 KTTN News
TMS Students of the month May 2022
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The following students have been selected as May 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Loyalty.”

5th grade 

  • Aynsley Foster, daughter of Mindy & Brian Foster
  • Bryar Foster, son of Heather & Rickey Foster

6th grade 

  • Madelynn Barr (Bar), daughter of Amber Gann and James Barr
  • Quinten Cannon, son Jessica Canon, and Matthew Cannon

7th grade

  • Addison Voorhies (Vor-he’s), daughter of Emily & Michael Voorhies
  • Logan Sahagun (Sa-ha-gun), son Jordan Sahagun

8th grade 

  • Nevaeh Bowers, daughter of Stacy & Michael Bowers
  • Isaac Dixon, son of Amy & Jeff Dixon

 

TMS Students of the month May 2022
Left to Right – 5th Grade, 6th Grade, 7th Grade, 8th Grade
Post Views: 51
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.