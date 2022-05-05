Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

The following students have been selected as May 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Loyalty.”
5th grade
- Aynsley Foster, daughter of Mindy & Brian Foster
- Bryar Foster, son of Heather & Rickey Foster
6th grade
- Madelynn Barr (Bar), daughter of Amber Gann and James Barr
- Quinten Cannon, son Jessica Canon, and Matthew Cannon
7th grade
- Addison Voorhies (Vor-he’s), daughter of Emily & Michael Voorhies
- Logan Sahagun (Sa-ha-gun), son Jordan Sahagun
8th grade
- Nevaeh Bowers, daughter of Stacy & Michael Bowers
- Isaac Dixon, son of Amy & Jeff Dixon