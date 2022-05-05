Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to meet May 9th

Local News May 5, 2022 KTTN News
Family and friends developmentally disabled
The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will hear reports at a meeting next week. The meeting will be at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on May 9th at 6:30 p.m.

There are to be Transportation and Hope Haven Industries reports.

Other items on the agenda include The Gifted Disability Team of Grundy County, the Medicaid/Hope waiver, and vocational and education activities.

The agenda for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled meeting on May 9th also includes an executive session for personnel matters.

