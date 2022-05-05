Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to meet May 9th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will hear reports at a meeting next week. The meeting will be at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on May 9th at 6:30 p.m.

There are to be Transportation and Hope Haven Industries reports.

Other items on the agenda include The Gifted Disability Team of Grundy County, the Medicaid/Hope waiver, and vocational and education activities.

The agenda for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled meeting on May 9th also includes an executive session for personnel matters.