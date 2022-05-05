Obituary & Services: Eldon “Bo” Beumer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eldon “Bo” Beumer – age 78 of Turney, MO passed away Wednesday morning, May 4th, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.

Bo was born on April 8, 1944, the son of Waldo and Esther (Nollman) Beumer in St. Charles, MO. He grew up in St. Charles and attended school there. Bo courageously served our country in the United States Marine Corps, serving three tours in Vietnam. Before moving to Lathrop, he had lived in Kearney, MO, and Osawatomie, KS. He married Opal Merchant on October 8th, 1993, in Lathrop. Bo was a member of the American Legion Post# 97 in Plattsburg. He enjoyed spending time at the coffee shop, always keeping busy with a project and helping people. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bo was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew Beumer, and siblings, Celeste Conley, George Beumer, and Stanley Beumer. He is survived by his wife Opal Beumer of Lathrop, MO; children, Scott Beumer of Carrington, ND; Paul Beumer (Jennifer) of Sheridan, IN; sister, Rehtse Regenhard of FL; 3 stepsons; 2 stepdaughters; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; Numerous step-great-grandchildren, and many close friends.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cameron Veteran’s Home Assistance League in care of the funeral home. Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery in Higginsville, MO (20109 Business HWY 13, Higginsville, MO, 64037). The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, at the Lathrop American Legion Post# 467 in Lathrop (603 Oak Street, Lathrop, MO 64465). Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.