Two injured in crash on Highway 11 near New Boston

The Highway Patrol reports two individuals were injured as the result of a pickup truck attempting to avoid a deer and overturning near New Boston on May 5th at 1:11 a.m.

The driver, 20-year-old Cason Barker of Lancaster, sustained moderate injuries. The passenger, 23-year-old Mariah Farr of Kirksville, received minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 11 before the deer started to cross the road from the left six miles north of New Boston. The vehicle began to slide and ran off the left side of the road before overturning.

The vehicle had extensive damage and it was noted in the report that Farr did not wear a seat belt, and it is unknown if Barker wore a seat belt.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.