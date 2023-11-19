Trenton city sales tax receipts show significant increase

Receipts from Trenton city sales taxes designated for general purposes, capital projects, parks, and fire department needs have increased by more than four percent thus far in Trenton’s fiscal year.

Receipts from the city sales tax for transportation are up five percent.

These percentages are for the seven months of May through November compared to the same period a year ago.

The figures are slightly more than the recently announced U.S. inflation rate of 3.2 percent in the 12 months ending in October. The national inflation during the past seven months has been 1.9 percent.

Revenues from the Trenton city sales taxes for general purposes are nearly $524,000, capital projects nearly $262,000, parks nearly $243,000, transportation nearly $182,000, and fire department equipment, training, and services more than $121,000.

City sales tax rates on retail sales in Trenton are: general purposes one percent, capital improvements and parks one-half percent each, transportation three-eighths of one percent, and fire department needs one-quarter percent. Combined, these taxes total nearly 2.625 percent.

Trenton also has a local use tax with that same rate of nearly 2.625 percent. It’s on purchases from out-of-state vendors and delivered to Trenton.

The local use tax has generated nearly $242,000 for Trenton in the first seven months of the city’s fiscal year. That’s an increase of 58 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Use tax revenues are used for general purposes.

The local use tax revenue is up more than $89,000 compared to last year at this time. The increases from the other Trenton city sales taxes are: general purposes up more than $21,000, capital projects and parks up nearly $11,000 each, transportation $8,700, and fire department needs up more than $5,300 compared to last year at this time.