Boil advisory issued for southwestern Grundy County due to water main break

Grundy County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for its customers in a portion of southwestern Grundy County. This advisory, effective immediately, advises residents to boil their water before consumption.

The advisory encompasses the area bounded by Highway 6 to the north, the Thompson River to the east, the Livingston County line to the south, and the Daviess County line to the west. This measure is a direct result of a broken water main, which disrupted regular water service.

Residents within these boundaries are advised to boil their water for drinking and cooking purposes until further notice. The advisory continues until further notice, and the Grundy County Public Water Supply District will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.