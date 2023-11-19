Boil advisory issued for southwestern Grundy County due to water main break

Local News November 19, 2023November 19, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Boil Advisory
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Grundy County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for its customers in a portion of southwestern Grundy County. This advisory, effective immediately, advises residents to boil their water before consumption.

The advisory encompasses the area bounded by Highway 6 to the north, the Thompson River to the east, the Livingston County line to the south, and the Daviess County line to the west. This measure is a direct result of a broken water main, which disrupted regular water service.

Residents within these boundaries are advised to boil their water for drinking and cooking purposes until further notice. The advisory continues until further notice, and the Grundy County Public Water Supply District will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

Post Views: 310
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.