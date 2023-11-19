Obituary & Services: Marshall Larry Moore

Marshall Larry Moore, aged 84, from Milan, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Born on July 29, 1939, in Avon, IL, to Beryl and Grace (Stoddard) Moore, Larry, as he was commonly known, graduated from Bushnell Prairie City High School in 1957. He furthered his education at Western Illinois University and joined his father in farming. Larry married Karen Trout on December 25, 1958, in Bushnell, IL. Karen survives him at their home.

The couple was blessed with five children: Lori (David) Binkley of Milan, MO; Lisa (Brad) Worth of Kirksville, MO; Susan Moore Culver of Siloam Springs, AR; Kristi (Jason) White of Lexington, SC; and Kari (Tauran) Watkins of Las Vegas, NV. Larry was also a proud grandfather to fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and children, Larry is survived by two sisters, Dianne Schoonover of Roseville, IL, and Jane Westerhold of Indianapolis, IN. He was predeceased by his parents, Beryl and Grace Moore, and his in-laws, Willie and Theda Trout.

After moving to rural Milan, MO in 1961, Larry spent most of his life farming and raising Hereford cows. He and his wife, Karen, enjoyed square dancing and were active members of the Milan Presbyterian Church. Larry embraced his faith at the age of 18.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Visitation will be held an hour prior, starting at 1:00 p.m. The burial will follow the service at Shatto Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Spickard Christian Church.