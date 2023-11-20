Audio: Smithsonian exhibit on rural America touring Missouri

(Missourinet) – The Museum on Main Street is bringing its Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit to small towns in Missouri. The Smithsonian Institution exhibit offers towns a chance to look at how their population and economy changed over time. The tour is currently stopped in southwest Missouri’s Crane, in Stone County.

Julie Green, President of the Stone County Historical/Genealogical Society tells NewsNation in Springfield that locals are amazed that an exhibit came to town.

“We’re the only one in southwest Missouri. They scattered it around through the state. A lot of the people don’t have the opportunity to go to the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. so we’re bringing it to them.”

The exhibit is also visiting Knob Noster, Brookfield, Salem, and Kearney. It has already been to Kennett.

Chris Kempke, Program Coordinator of Museum on Main Street, says that the exhibits are specifically focused on rural issues.

“We select sites based on the adjunct programming and story that a community is going to tell with that. It’s not just about setting up this exhibit and just leaving it static and just about changing rural America, but we challenge communities to think about how change has looked in their community.”

The exhibit is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stone County Historical Society Event Center.