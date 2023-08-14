Trenton city sales tax receipts show increase in first four months of fiscal year

Sales tax receipts in Trenton City have seen a notable increase in the first four months of the fiscal year, according to recent data. When compared to the same period a year ago, receipts are up by approximately 3.5 percent for general purposes, capital projects, parks, and transportation. The Fire Department has also experienced a rise, with an increase of 3.3 percent.
The breakdown of the increases for the months of May through August is as follows:
- General purposes: Over $10,000
- Capital projects: Nearly $5,100
- Parks: Close to $4,500
- Transportation: $3,600
- Fire Department needs: Almost $2,200
In terms of total sales tax revenues for Trenton City during this fiscal year:
- General purposes: $302,000
- Capital projects: Approximately $151,000
- Parks: $138,000
- Transportation: Over $103,000
- Fire Department needs: Nearly $69,000
Additionally, Trenton has a local use tax that has generated close to $145,000 in the first four months of the city’s fiscal year. This marks an increase of $57,000 when compared to the May through August period of the previous year.
It’s worth noting that the increase in Trenton City’s sales tax receipts is in line with the national trend. The figures closely mirror the United States inflation rate, which stood at 3.2 percent for the year ending in July.