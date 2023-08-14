Northwest Missouri State University and its School of Agricultural Sciences hosting “Innovation Day” on August 24

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Farmers throughout the region are invited to join Northwest Missouri State University and its School of Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with BioSTL for an “Innovation Day” program featuring innovators in the ag industry.

The program is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Northwest’s Agricultural Learning Center, located at 22893 U.S. Highway 71 in Maryville.

BioSTL, a St. Louis nonprofit launched in 2001, offers a comprehensive set of programs aimed at solving challenges in agriculture, medicine, health care, and technology. For agriculture professionals, BioSTL’s Early Adopter Grower Innovation Community (EAGIC) program provides a pathway for innovation to reach farmers, using domestic and global networks to find solutions that meet the needs of farmers.

The program will feature a variety of agriculture professionals and innovators representing businesses and start-ups specializing in purchasing, technology, equipment, and crop health. The attending innovators include representatives of The Growers App, AgroScout, Renaissance Ag, EarthScout, and GroundWork BioAg.

“We look forward to our collaboration with BioSTL in hosting this event,” Dr. Rod Barr, the director of Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences, said. “Having agricultural start-up companies share their technologies with our region is something we are excited about.”

Headquartered in the Dean L. Hubbard Center for Innovation on the Northwest campus in Maryville, the School of Agricultural Sciences offers programs in agriculture business, agriculture education, agriculture media, agriculture science, agronomy, and animal science.

The 29,500-square-foot multipurpose Agricultural Learning Center, which opened in 2021, enhances the School and its curriculum while meeting infrastructure needs at the 448-acre Wright Farm, which is home to beef, swine, dairy, and sheep enterprises as well as row and forage crops.

