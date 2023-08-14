Public Hearings on Tax Levies: Grundy County Senior Citizens Services, Grundy R-5 School, and Gallatin R-5 School set hearings

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A tax levy public hearing has been scheduled for the Grundy County Senior Citizens Services fund. The hearing is set for Friday, August 25th at 8:30 am at the North 65 Center on Hoover Drive in Trenton.

Citizens of Grundy County may voice their opinions about the property tax rate proposed by the board, a political subdivision. The proposal is to continue the tax of five cents on every $100 of assessed valuation.

R.W. Kuehn serves as the chairman of the seven-member board. Other members include Vice Chairman Delores Newton, Secretary-Treasurer Diana Hoppe, and board members Max Dickerson, Cyndee Chrisman, Rodney Herring, and Tom Witten.

When the Grundy R-5 Board of Education convenes on Wednesday, August 16th, a public hearing will be held at 6:00 pm regarding the tax levy proposed by the school district. The proposed tax rate remains unchanged from the previous year at Grundy R-5. The levy will be slightly above $5.92 for every $100 of assessed valuation ($5.9207). The regular monthly Grundy R-5 school board meeting will commence at 6:15 pm this Wednesday.

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education has scheduled a tax levy hearing and public board meeting for Thursday, August 17th. The levy public hearing starts at 5:45 pm, with Gallatin proposing a tax of just over $4.48 ($4.4803) per $100 of assessed valuation. This includes nearly $4.31 (4.3078) for the incidental fund and slightly more than 17 cents (.1725) for the capital projects fund.

The 6:00 pm board meeting agenda encompasses a series of administrator reports, official tax rate approval, bus routes, and discipline matrix, an emergency response plan, the special education compliance plan, a review of board policy related to staff member resignations, and bids for high school gym air conditioning at Gallatin. Both the levy hearing and board meeting will take place in the high school library. Additionally, the agenda includes a closed executive session for personnel and student matters at Gallatin.

