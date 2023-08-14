Trenton man facing multiple charges following Saturday incidents

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton resident was arrested following incidents that occurred on Saturday. Daniel Isaiah Gray, 20, faces multiple charges, including 1st-degree tampering of a motorized vehicle, 4th-degree assault on a special victim, 2nd-degree trespass, 2nd-degree property damage, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Gray’s bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

Gray is scheduled to appear on August 22 in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

According to a probable cause statement, Gray was discovered trespassing at 10-02 Haliburton, where he was found “passed out” on the back porch. As police officers engaged with Gray, he allegedly struck an officer in the face using an open palm, knocking off the officer’s glasses. Following the incident, Gray was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital for potential treatment.

Hours after leaving the hospital, Gray allegedly stole a skid steer from 800 Grandview Crest. He is accused of using the machinery to damage driveways at that location and 3328 Grandview South. Charges allege that Gray used the skid steer to displace gravel and harm a lawn on Grandview South.

The statement further clarified that Gray did not possess a valid Missouri driver’s license at the time of the incidents.

(Photo via Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

Related