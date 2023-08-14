Boat explodes while refueling at Lake of the Ozarks injuring 17, including 5 children

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred at the Lake of the Ozarks on August 11, 2023, at approximately 4:13 PM, when a 2000 Carver Cabin Motorboat exploded during a refueling operation at the Millstone Marina Gas Docks. The explosion, which was related to fuel and propulsion, resulted in multiple injuries, with several individuals being ejected from the boat.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat’s operator, Matthew J. Simcox, 41, of O’Fallon, MO, started the vessel during the refueling process, leading to an explosion in the engine compartment. Three passengers were thrown off the boat due to the force of the explosion. Additionally, two individuals who were on the dock at the time were also affected by the blast.

The injured individuals are as follows:

Juvenile, Female, 6, Weldon Spring, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Juvenile, Male, 10, Weldon Spring, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Juvenile, Male, 11, O’Fallon, MO: Assessed by EMS personnel on scene.

Juvenile, Female, 12, Weldon Spring, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Juvenile, Female, 15, Weldon Spring, MO: Moderate injuries, transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid MO Ambulance District.

Allyson J. Gaut, 18, Jamul, CA: Moderate injuries, transported to Lake Regional Hospital by private conveyance.

Paige A. Sery, 19, Weldon Spring, MO: Moderate injuries, transported to Lake Regional Hospital by private conveyance.

Katy L. Liebman, 34, Weldon Spring, MO: Minor injuries, transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid MO Ambulance District.

Sarah R. Watson, 34, O’Fallon, MO: Moderate injuries, transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Camden County Mercy EMS.

Nicholas B. Watson, 35, O’Fallon, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Christopher W. Boerger, 38, Wentzville, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Allison D. Boerger, 39, Wentzville, MO: Moderate injuries, treated on scene and released.

Michael A. Liebman, 39, Weldon Spring, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Matthew J. Simcox, 41, O’Fallon, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Nichole A. Simcox, 41, O’Fallon, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Terra M. Stephens, 41, Weldon Spring, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

Matthew T. Stephens, 43, Weldon Spring, MO: Minor injuries, treated on scene and released.

The boat sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Lake Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper. D.G. Green (#157) led the investigation, assisted by TPR. A.A. Lindley (#840) and TPR. M.D. Easton (#292). The Mid MO Ambulance District, Lake West Ambulance District, Camden County Mercy EMS, Gravois Mills Fire Department, and Sunrise Beach Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

