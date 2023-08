Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton’s Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing next month on a request for a zoning variance.

Steve Reid has requested a 240-square-foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure, which is 720 square feet. This is to allow the construction of a 24 by 40-foot building at 204 Connie Lane in Trenton.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th, at 7 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.

Related