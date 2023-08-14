Chillicothe police respond to phone threat at Walmart store

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police responded to an alleged phone threat at the Walmart store Sunday night, resulting in the early closure of the store. The incident prompted the closure of the business for the remainder of the night.

Police arrived at approximately 8:40 pm and conducted a thorough search of the premises, ensuring the safety of the store. Following a comprehensive review, law enforcement officials confirmed that the store was secure.

Currently, police officers are actively investigating the incident to determine the identity of the caller. If anyone possesses any information regarding the Walmart threat, they are urged to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

Related