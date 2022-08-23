Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on eight properties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Actions were taken on eight locations during a meeting on Monday evening of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board.

The board voted to declare as a nuisance, 1701 Tindall Avenue. 503 East 22nd Street previously was declared a nuisance after it was damaged by fire. Building inspector Wes Barone said the house was to have been torn down but the owner removed it from the demolition list. A public hearing is scheduled for the September meeting.

Two other locations will advance to public hearings and they include 1423 Chestnut and 704 East 17th Street. The board voted to issue a certificate of existence of a dangerous building to 1017 East 13th Court. Thirty-day extensions were granted to 1416 Chestnut and for the storage units at 1861 East 16th Street.

Barone will send a letter to the owners of 1416 Chestnut listing work the city would like to have done. Recent photos of the storage units show tin has been added to cover the openings for doors.

The board voted to remove 604 Linn Street, owned by Duane Lahn, from the list of properties of concern.

Six members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board attended the city hall meeting last night.