Maysville woman injured in crash north of Cameron

A Maysville woman was injured Monday night when the pickup she was driving went off a DeKalb County road and overturned four and one-half miles north of Cameron.

Twenty-year-old Josephine Kilgore received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care.

The accident happened when the pickup was going south on Route EE, traveled off the east side of the road, then the west side, where it overturned onto its passenger side.

Extensive damage was noted for the truck and Kilgore was using a seat belt.