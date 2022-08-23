Grundy County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory

Local News August 23, 2022 KTTN News
Boil Advisory
An area of rural Grundy County has been placed on a precautionary boil advisory by the public water supply district following repairs Monday on a water main break.

The boundaries for the boil advisory in Grundy County are Northeast 70th Street on the north, the Sullivan County line on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and Honey Creek is the western boundary.

The boil advisory includes the town of Galt.

The advisory from the Grundy County Public Water Supply District is in effect until further notice.

