It’s back to school today for students in numerous area school districts.

Among those beginning classes today in the area are:

Trenton R-9 School District, Grundy R-5, Laredo, Princeton, North Mercer, Newtown-Harris, Jamesport Tri-County, Chillicothe, Milan, Linn County R-1, Green City, and the North Harrison school in Eagleville.