More than 5000 enter the halls of the University of Missouri as freshmen

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

More than 5,000 new freshmen joined the University of Missouri community on Monday, up 2.7% from last year, as the university officially welcomed students back to campus for the Fall 2022 semester. Preliminary first-day figures show undergraduate enrollment was also up slightly with 23,571 students.

“Students and families continue to recognize the value of a degree from MU and the incredible student experience we offer,” said Mun Y. Choi, president of the University of Missouri. “From our outstanding academics to innovative research to our premier athletics, Mizzou students have an unparalleled college experience.”

Overall enrollment at MU held steady from the 2021-22 academic year, despite national declines in college enrollment since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly two and a half years ago. Preliminary figures also show an increase in retention of last year’s freshmen, with nearly 9 in 10 returning this year as sophomores.

“It’s always exciting to begin a new school year and welcome students back to campus,” said Kim Humphrey, vice provost for Enrollment Management. “This year, that includes nearly 8,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students joining us for the first time.”

MU continues to rank among the best-value of national universities at No. 72 overall and No. 1 among public national universities in neighboring states (Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee), according to U.S. News & World Report.

Student success is a key priority for MU, and the university continues to attract the best students in the state, producing more graduates in medicine, law, veterinary medicine, health sciences, and education than any other public university in Missouri. During the last three years, MU has seen increases in graduation rates for all students. Spring 2022 saw a 75% graduation rate, the highest in the institution’s history.

Also drawing students to MU is the fact that Tigers find success after graduation. The latest career outcomes survey revealed a record-breaking 95% of recent Mizzou graduates found jobs or continued their education within six months of graduating.