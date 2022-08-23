Grundy County Democratic Central Committee elects officers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Officers have been elected to the Grundy County Democratic Central Committee.

The chairman is Marie Dolan from Jackson Township, the vice chairman is Roger Antle from 4th Ward, the secretary is Cindy Guthrie from 1st Ward, and the treasurer is Dan Dennis of 3rd Ward. Other committee members include Glen Briggs representing the 1st Ward, Cathie Smith in the 3rd Ward, Linda Antle in the 4th Ward, and Dorothy Taul for Madison Township.

Anyone interested in serving as committeeman or committeewoman in any of the other townships or wards should contact Marie Dolan at 660-359-1917.

The Democratic Committee plans to have an entry in the parade and a booth during the Missouri Days Festival in October. Plans were also made to have a candidate meet and greet event before the general election.