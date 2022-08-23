Two dead in domestic violence incident on Sportsman Road in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Communications Center at the Trenton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute and gunshots being heard from the residence at 2132 Sportsman Road.

Trenton Police Officers responded to the address along with Law Enforcement Officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Officers made entry into the residence and found 29-year-old Amber Nichole Gann and 36-year- old James Anthony Barr with gunshot wounds. Ms. Gann was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grundy County Coroner. Mr. Barr was flown by medical helicopter to Kansas City where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation continues into this apparent murder-suicide incident stemming from a domestic dispute. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Police Department at (660) 359-5557.

The Trenton Police Department urges anyone in a violent domestic situation to reach out to the Green Hill’s Women’s Shelter at (660) 359-3297 or the Police Department at (660) 359-2121.