Number of nuisance incidents continue to climb in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department reports 169 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of August 22nd. That is an increase of 16 from what was reported through July 25th.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints involved grass and weeds with 94. There were 58 involving trash and debris, 15 unregistered vehicles, and two involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

Eighty-three incidents were active, 55 had been cleared, and 31 had been prosecuted. There were 28 nuisance-related incidents on the court docket.