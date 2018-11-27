Tree lighting ceremony and candlelight tours of Governor’s mansion Open to Public

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will light the 2018 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees in a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 30. The public is invited to attend the lighting ceremony and Candlelight Tours. The tours will begin immediately following the lighting ceremony. Doors will be open until 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 1, from 12 p.m-3 p.m.

The tree that will be displayed on the south Mansion lawn is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Mike and Linda Knudson of Lebanon, Missouri. It was planted 25 years ago to mark the birth of their son and had grown too big for the space. There will be six additional trees throughout the inside of the Mansion, and all of them are coming from Pea Ridge Farm in Hermann, Missouri.

A new addition to this year’s festivities is a 16-foot wooden train that will wrap around the 40-foot Norway spruce. A live nativity scene performed by Concord Baptist Church will be on site as well.

Each day student choirs and bands from throughout Missouri will provide music during the tours. The Sparta High School band will perform outside on the front steps during the lighting ceremony (6:00 p.m.-6:20 p.m.). Other choirs performing inside the Mansion on November 30, include: School of the Osage (6:20 p.m.-6:45 p.m.), Bolivar High School (6:50 p.m.-7:15 p.m.), Rolla High School (7:20 p.m.-7:50 p.m.), and Waynesville High School (7:55 p.m-8:25 p.m.).

On Saturday, December 1, choirs performing inside the Mansion include Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City (12:00 p.m.-12:25 p.m.), Jefferson City High School (12:30 p.m.-12:55 p.m.), and Helias Catholic High School (1:00 p.m.-1:25 p.m.).

During the tours, visitors will be able to view the festive decorations throughout the ground floor of the People’s House. Friends of the Governor’s Mansion volunteer docents will be available to answer questions about the historic house.

The Missouri Governor’s Mansion is located at 100 Madison Street. For the Candlelight Tours, visitors will enter the Mansion through the Madison Street gate.