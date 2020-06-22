Three injured in two-vehicle crash near Osborn

Three people received moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon two miles west of Osborn.

Inured were one of the drivers, 49 year old Shelly Morgan of Gallatin as well as two passengers, 35 year old Brandy Shull-Bayte and 26 year old Jessica Eddy, both of Plattsburg. They were taken by ambulances to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The Driver of a pickup truck, 74 year old Karen Bobert of Osborn was not hurt.

The crash occurred with the pickup turning north on Highway 33 from Platte Road. The investigation determined the pickup crossed the center line and struck the southbound sports utility vehicle driven by Morgan.

Both vehicles were demolished in the Sunday wreck at 1:55 pm and all occupants were using seat belts.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares