Crashes in Caldwell and DeKalb counties injure two

Local News June 22, 2020June 22, 2020 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic

Single vehicle injury accidents happened in Caldwell and DeKalb counties.

Nine miles north of Braymer, the highway patrol reports 23-year-old Adenia Tolle of Braymer was southbound when the pickup traveled off Route A twice and struck a tree on Sunday.

Ms. Tolle was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Vehicle damage was extensive and Tolle was not using a seat belt.

A resident of Old Monroe, Missouri was injured early Monday morning when the westbound car she was driving struck a deer on Highway 36 one mile west of Stewartsville.

The highway patrol listed her injuries as minor for 24-year-old Cheyenne Weckherlin. She was taken to the Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The report noted she was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle received minor damage in the 2:10 am accident in DeKalb County.

