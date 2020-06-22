Authorities report the arrest of two on DWI and failure to appear

Local News June 22, 2020June 22, 2020 John Anthony
Suspect in Handcuffs

A Cameron resident was arrested at Trenton Friday and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender. 46 year old Adam Ingersoll is to appear tomorrow (Tuesday) in the associate division of Grundy county circuit court.

Bond is $5,000 cash. Court documents accuse Ingersoll of driving while intoxicated on Highway 6. He was previously found guilty twice in Sullivan County – once in 1996 and the other time in 1999.

Glenwood Missouri resident, 39 year old Melissa Brill, was arrested Friday after allegedly failing to appear in circuit court at Trenton. Bond is $2,500 with ten percent cash approved. She posted bond pending a July 16th appearance in Division One of the circuit court.

Melissa Brill faces three drug-related counts from last October in Grundy county – two for possession of a controlled substance and one for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was to have appeared February 13th in Grundy county circuit court.

Post Views: 216
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
1 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.