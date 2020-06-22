Authorities report the arrest of two on DWI and failure to appear

A Cameron resident was arrested at Trenton Friday and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender. 46 year old Adam Ingersoll is to appear tomorrow (Tuesday) in the associate division of Grundy county circuit court.

Bond is $5,000 cash. Court documents accuse Ingersoll of driving while intoxicated on Highway 6. He was previously found guilty twice in Sullivan County – once in 1996 and the other time in 1999.

Glenwood Missouri resident, 39 year old Melissa Brill, was arrested Friday after allegedly failing to appear in circuit court at Trenton. Bond is $2,500 with ten percent cash approved. She posted bond pending a July 16th appearance in Division One of the circuit court.

Melissa Brill faces three drug-related counts from last October in Grundy county – two for possession of a controlled substance and one for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was to have appeared February 13th in Grundy county circuit court.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares