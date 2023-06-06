Three injured in crash on Highway 5, one airlifted to Des Moines

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred early Monday afternoon, resulting in three individuals being injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries. The incident took place approximately two miles south of Unionville.

The driver identified as Randolph Reed, 57 years old and from Columbia, was airlifted via a medical helicopter to Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Reed suffered severe injuries when his vehicle veered across the center line of Highway 5 and collided with an oncoming pickup truck.

Two other individuals, David Sheets (40 years old) from Marion, Iowa, and Anna Sheets (72 years old) from Toddville, Iowa, were transported by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

All occupants involved in the accident were wearing seat belts. Both vehicles involved in the collision were destroyed.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Unionville Fire Department and Unionville first responders, assisted at the scene.

