Voters residing in Chillicothe’s First Ward will cast ballots today in a special runoff election to select their councilman.

Following the April election, the results were certified, but due to a court order, a recount took place. Both candidates, Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid, received an equal number of votes, amounting to 218 each.

Voting will continue until 7 pm this evening at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church.

