Missouri State Highway Patrol report two arrests, one in Daviess County, another in Clinton County

Troopers from the highway patrol made arrests in Daviess and Clinton Counties on Monday, resulting in two separate incidents.

A 44-year-old individual named Daniel Stanford from Liberty was apprehended in Daviess County during the morning hours. Stanford was accused of both speeding and driving without a valid license. In addition to these charges, the patrol discovered that Stanford had multiple outstanding warrants from various jurisdictions. Specifically, there were warrants issued for a traffic offense in Moniteau County, Clay County, and a traffic violation reported by the Lathrop Police. Following his arrest, Stanford was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and was deemed bondable.

Another individual, Sabrina Updegraff, aged 23 and a resident of Cameron, was taken into custody in Clinton County based on warrants. Updegraff had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in Clinton County Circuit Court due to exceeding the posted speed limit, as well as for failing to appear in Clay County Circuit Court for driving without a valid license. She was subsequently transported to the Clinton County Jail, where she was listed as bondable.

