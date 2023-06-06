Department of Natural Resources releases Drought Mitigation and Response Plan

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – One Missouri state agency has developed a strategy for combatting drought conditions. The Department of Natural Resources has released its Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, within days of Governor Mike Parson declaring a drought alert.

Michael Weller, with the department, gives some examples of how homeowners can reduce water use during these dry times.

“Water efficient fixtures that homeowners can install to help reduce their water use…if they’re going to irrigate their lawn to irrigate it early in the morning when relative humidity is highest. That will help get them the most bang for their buck when it comes to their water use.”

The plan, which has suggestions for farmers and livestock owners, can be seen below, or you may open the full plan in a new browser window by clicking this link.

