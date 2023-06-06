Obituary& Services: Donna May Wilson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donna May Wilson, age 80, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Saint Luke’s North, Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born the daughter of Guy Edward and Navo Steckman (Neill) Arney on February 17, 1943, in Missouri.

She was united in marriage to Richard E. “Gene” Wilson on December 31, 1960, in Mercer, Missouri. They celebrated 59 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2020. Donna was a Pastor’s wife, a homemaker and provided in-home daycare for many years. She was a member of The Open Door Church in Trenton, Missouri. She liked working on puzzles, embroidery work, flowers, and all wildlife.

She is survived by six children, Walter Wilson and wife, Janelle of Trenton, Missouri, Ilishia Slater of Trenton, Missouri, Bill Wilson and wife, Kendra of Trenton, Missouri, Lilly Dryer and husband, Gary of Trenton, Missouri, Deborah Hardy and husband, Russ of Troy, Missouri, and Naomi Meinecke and husband, Timothy of Trenton, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Michael Slater, Phillip Slater (Marlois), Matthew Slater, Kristopher Wilson, Krista Wilson, Sarah Dryer (Johnnie Rader), Johnathan Dryer, Hannah Hardy and Julia Hardy; and four great-grandchildren, Carter Slater, Clay Slater, Jackson Rader and Gabe Rader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her parents; her brother, Edward Arney; and son-in-law, David Slater.

Graveside services will be held at Payne Cemetery, Modena, Missouri, on Friday, June 9, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Payne Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related