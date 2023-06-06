Obituary & Services: Jerry Dean Henderson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jerry Henderson, a 90-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 6:07 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Cameron Regional Hospital in Cameron, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin, MO. Burial will follow in Gilman City Masonic Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Saturday evening at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to Gideons International and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Jerry Dean Henderson was born November 28, 1932, in Elizabeth, AR to Arthur Ancie and Liddia Elena (Callaway) Henderson. He graduated from Gilman City High School. From February 1953 through December 1954 Jerry served with the United States Army during the Korean War. On February 26, 1955, he was united in marriage to Eva Elder in Gilman City. He worked for General Mills Laboratory for 2 years, Wonder Bread for 8 years, and MoorMan’s Feed for 23 years. He then retired from MoorMan’s and became a minister for 37 years retiring around five years ago. It is estimated that he officiated over a hundred weddings and dozens of funerals. Jerry was an avid hunter and all-around outdoorsman and was well known for his coon hunting and fishing stories. For most of his life, Jerry was involved in the Gideon organization or a local church.

Surviving relatives include his wife Eva of the home, son Mike Henderson and wife Vicki of Gallatin, MO, a sister Wanda Deskins and husband Larry of Lebanon, MO, grandsons Chris Henderson and wife Andrea, Jeremy Henderson and wife Jodie, and Nathan Henderson and wife Jessie, great-grandchildren Cole, Emma, Graham, Cash, and Hayes Henderson, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ted, Owen, and Bob Henderson, sister Juanita Moses, and two infant daughters.

