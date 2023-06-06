Area students named to North Central Missouri College Spring Honors Lists

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2023 spring semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

You may see the embedded NCMC Honors List below, or you may open the NCMC Honors List in a new web browser window by clicking this link.

