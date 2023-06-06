Mercer County Health Department to hold school supply drive

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department of Princeton is holding a school supply drive.

Monetary and supply donations are being sought from area businesses and organizations for recommended items for the upcoming school year. Anyone who wants to donate supplies is asked to call the health department to make sure someone else is not already donating those items.

The health department asks that donations are made to the office by July 10th.

School supplies will be distributed at a Back to School Movie Night at the Cow Palace of Princeton July 22nd. A time has not yet been announced.

Questions should be directed to the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630.

