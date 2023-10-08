Teenagers from Moberly and Memphis injured in crash on Highway BB

Local News October 8, 2023October 8, 2023 Digital Correspondent
An accident transpired on Highway BB, roughly four miles west of Moberly, on October 7th, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The incident involved a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Preston Vahldick, 19, of Moberly. Reports indicate that the Hyundai was traveling westbound on Highway BB and attempted to pass another vehicle. In the process, the vehicle overcorrected, which led it to veer off the right side of the roadway, colliding with an embankment and a tree before overturning.

Both occupants of the Hyundai were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash

The driver, Preston Vahldick, and the passenger, Annabella Anderson, 18, of Memphis, were both injured. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for further medical attention.

The Hyundai Santa Fe sustained total damage from the accident and was towed away from the scene by Palmatory Towing of Moberly.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Trooper Gipson and Trooper Harrison from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Additionally, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the Westran Fire District were present to assist.

