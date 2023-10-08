Two from Chillicothe die in Benton County crash

Two residents from Chillicothe lost their lives in a crash on Highway 65 just north of Jackman Ave in Benton County on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:24 p.m.

Matthew W. Dixon, 64, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle southbound when the car ran off the right side of the road. Dixon attempted to correct the vehicle’s path, causing it to return to the road and skid. The Beetle then crossed the center of the road, went off the left side, struck the ground, and hit three trees before coming to rest off the roadway.

Both Dixon and the passenger, Carin L. Dixon, 66, were pronounced dead at the scene by Benton County Coroner Weston Miller.

The Volkswagen Beetle sustained total damage and was towed away by Tolliver’s Towing. Matthew W. Dixon was wearing a seat belt during the incident, while Carin L. Dixon was not.

The crash was investigated by Trooper J.W. Rosenthal and Major Crash Investigation Unit Team 1, Sergeant H.A. Sears. They received assistance from Master Sergeant B.N. Comer, Trooper J.W. Miller, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

This incident marks the 62nd fatal crash for Troop A in 2023, taking the total number of fatalities to 68 and 69 for the year.