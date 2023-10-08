Car show in Unionville draws over 100 entries

Local News October 8, 2023October 8, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Car Show News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The vehicle (car) show held in Unionville on Saturday saw an impressive turnout with 102 entries participating. The event, under the banner of “If it rolls, it shows,” brought together automobile enthusiasts from various regions.

Winners by Class:

  • Cars Prior to 1970: Dave Fenton, Moravia, Iowa
  • Cars 1970 and Newer: Ron Mitchell, Centerville, Iowa
  • Motorcycles: David Welder, Unionville
  • Rat Rods: Rick McClure, Cincinnati, Iowa
  • Street Rods: Bill Prater, Cincinnati, Iowa
  • Pickups Prior to 1970: Angie Parham, Corydon, Iowa
  • Pickups 1970 and Newer: Tatum Sulser, Centerville, Iowa
  • Tractors: William Fleshman, Unionville
  • Semis: Cody Veach, Unionville
  • Miscellaneous Class: Bobbie Brooks, Unionville

In an unexpected move, organizers did not award a “Best of Show.”

The show, characterized by a $10 entry fee, succeeded in raising approximately $1,500. A significant portion of the proceeds is earmarked for the Putnam County Food Pantry, though the exact amount is yet to be determined.

An “If it rolls, it shows” committee orchestrated the event, aiming to support the Putnam County Food Bank. Given its success, plans are already in the pipeline to make the vehicle show an annual affair.

Post Views: 144
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.