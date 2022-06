Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A St. Joseph resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned south of Savannah.

Nineteen-year-old London Ramseier was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph.

The crash happened early Sunday five miles south of Savannah on Route DD as the southbound SUV left the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

The vehicle was demolished and the patrol reported Ramseier was not wearing a seat belt.