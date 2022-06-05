Herd of deer cause crash on Highway 71 near Savannah

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four Maryville residents received minor injuries when deer hit a car on Highway 71 south of Savannah.

Two passengers, 23-year-old Varsha Gajula and 27-year-old Sumanth Sai Poduri were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in S. Joseph. The driver, 28-year-old Chandra Se Bala Tumma, and another passenger, 24-year-old Padmanabh Phani Ratnala, were treated at the scene.

The accident happened Saturday evening on northbound Highway 71 just north of Interstate 29 when a herd of deer entered the road and hit the driver’s side of the northbound car demolishing the vehicle.

Poduri was the only person not wearing a seat belt.