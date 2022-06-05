UTV crash on private property injures two girls and a boy, ages 12 and 15

Local News June 5, 2022 KTTN News
UTV or Utility Terrain Vehicle crash
Three individuals were hurt Saturday evening when a UTV hit a tree on private property west of Kirksville.

A 15-year-old boy from Greentop received moderate injuries, and two girls from Kirksville, ages 12 and 15, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The crash happened five miles west of Kirksville on private property off Highway 157 as the UTV, operated by a 15-year-old girl from Kirksville, was traveling through a wooded area and hit a tree, demolishing the UTV.

None of the riders were wearing safety equipment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accidents.

